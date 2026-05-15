Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers arrested again days after court hearing

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott Mathers, has reportedly been arrested again following an alleged car accident near Detroit, Michigan.

According to a Thursday, May 14 report by TMZ, Mathers, 51, allegedly struck a parked car just two days after she pleaded no contest to charges linked to a separate traffic incident. The latest incident reportedly happened around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday in Chesterfield Township, near Detroit.

Chesterfield Township Police Department Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott told the outlet that Mathers was taken into custody after the alleged crash. She was booked on Thursday morning at Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, on a suspected DUI charge. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The reported arrest comes shortly after Mathers appeared in court over a different crash. On Monday, she was arraigned and pleaded no contest to charges connected to an alleged hit-and-run accident that occurred in February, according to a Facebook statement from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

In that case, prosecutors said Mathers’ vehicle struck a pickup truck that was parked on a street. The impact allegedly pushed the truck about 50 feet. Authorities also alleged that Mathers was impaired at the time of the crash.

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(Photo by Mega/ Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office)

Mathers pleaded no contest to operating while impaired and failing to report an accident. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at 9 a.m.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido issued a strong statement following the case, warning about the dangers of impaired driving.

“Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment — it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever. These tragedies are preventable.”

Mathers has long been known publicly because of her past relationship with Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers. The rapper spoke about their early meeting in a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, recalling that she had recently left a youth home when they first crossed paths.

“I was at a friend’s house, and his sister was friends with her, but she hadn’t seen Kim in a while ’cause she was in the youth home,” he recalled. “And I’m standing on the table with my shirt off, on top of their coffee table with a Kangol on, mocking the words to LL Cool J‘s ‘I’m Bad.” And I turn around and she’s at the door. Her friend hands her a cigarette.”

Eminem and Mathers welcomed their daughter, Hailie, in December 1995 and married on June 14, 1999. Eminem also adopted Mathers’ biological daughter, Stevie Laine, and her niece, Alaina Marie.

The couple divorced two years later, remarried on January 14, 2006, and split again a few months later. Their second divorce was finalized by the end of that year.