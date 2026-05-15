FBI offers $200,000 reward for former Air Force specialist accused of spying for Iran

The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Monica Witt, a former Air Force intelligence specialist who was charged in 2019 with spying for Iran. In an announcement on Thursday, the bureau said it is continuing efforts to locate Witt, who authorities believe defected to Iran in 2013.

The FBI said it believes she “likely continues to support (Iran’s) nefarious activities.” Witt, a former counterintelligence officer with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, previously worked on assignments that took her to the Middle East. Her work between 2003 and 2008 included counterintelligence duties, according to federal authorities.

“The FBI has not forgotten and believes that during this critical moment in Iran’s history, there is someone who knows something about her whereabouts,” Daniel Wierzbicki, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said in a statement, likely referring to the US’ ongoing tensions with Iran.

“The FBI wants to hear from you so you can help us apprehend Witt and bring her to justice,” it said.

Witt was indicted in 2019 after prosecutors accused her of helping Iran after her alleged defection. At the time, then-Assistant Attorney General John Demers said Witt had been targeted and recruited by Iran. After she defected, she allegedly disclosed the existence of a “highly classified intelligence collection program” and revealed the identity of a US intelligence officer, thereby risking the life of this individual.

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FBI Washington Field Office Announces $200,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Former US Counterintelligence Agent Monica Witt. – FBI

According to prosecutors, Witt conspired with Iranian individuals from around January 2012 to around May 2015, both in Iran and elsewhere outside the United States. The indictment alleged that she provided “documents and information relating to the national defense of the United States, with the intent and reason to believe that the same would be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of Iran.”

Federal prosecutors also alleged that, after Witt defected, Iranian government officials gave her “goods and services, including housing and computer equipment,” to support her work for them. It remains unclear whether Witt has a lawyer in the United States representing her in the case.

The indictment also charged four Iranian nationals with conspiracy, attempts to commit computer intrusion, and aggravated identity theft. Authorities alleged the broader case involved efforts connected to cyber activity and intelligence targeting.

The renewed reward offer comes as US-Iran tensions remain a major national security concern. By increasing public attention around the case, the FBI is seeking new leads from anyone who may have information about Witt’s location or activities.