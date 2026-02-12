Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels “Safe” With Lewis Hamilton as Romance Heats Up

Kim Kardashian feels “safe” with Sir Lewis Hamilton. The 45-year-old beauty and the Formula One World Champion have recently gone public with their burgeoning romance, and Kim is relishing spending time with the sporting superstar.

A source told People: “There’s a comfort level there, because they’ve known each other for years. “Kim’s gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she’s really into in a long time. She always liked him. She’s excited about their romantic connection.”

Despite this, the brunette beauty is “just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes”. The insider shared: “Her life is very much centred in Los Angeles with her kids and work. She’s not thinking about the future right now, or putting any pressure on it.”

Kim finalised her divorce from Kanye West back in 2022, and she’s subsequently dated the likes of Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr. The reality TV star’s love life has always attracted attention, but Kim previously insisted that she doesn’t care what people think or say about her.

Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kim told Interview magazine: “I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that fame didn’t come from that.

“But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.’

“I mean, I can give you a million f* talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f* s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.”

