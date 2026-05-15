“She’ll get booed”: Meghan Markle warned over possible UK return with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly been given a fresh reason to worry ahead of her possible return to the UK with Prince Harry, as a royal commentator has claimed she may face a hostile reaction from the British public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been linked to a possible appearance at the Invictus Games event in Birmingham this summer. The event holds deep personal importance for Prince Harry, who founded the Games to support wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans.

Alongside the speculation about the couple’s possible UK visit, reports have also suggested that Meghan may be interested in introducing her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to a British audience. However, those plans may now be clouded by concerns over how she would be received in the country.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast, royal commentator Charles Rae claimed that Meghan could be booed if she returns to Britain. He suggested that the Duchess of Sussex may struggle with the public response, especially if she is seen attending events or promoting her brand.

“Her coming back here. Can you imagine what it would be like for her again to be out on the streets at a job – whether it’s a royal job or a jam job, or whatever.”

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He added, “She’ll get booed. I don’t think she’ll be able to cope with the lack of enthusiasm from the British public for her being here… They don’t want her here. Nobody wants her here.”

The remarks come as public interest continues to grow about whether Harry and Meghan will attend the Birmingham event together. While Harry has returned to the UK several times since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan has made fewer visits, and her appearances in Britain remain closely watched.

For Meghan, a UK return would likely attract major media attention, particularly if it coincides with any attempt to promote As Ever. The brand has already generated interest in the United States, but launching or expanding its presence in Britain could be more complicated, given the divided public opinion surrounding the Sussexes.

The couple stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and later moved to California, where they now live with their children. Since then, their relationship with the royal family and the British press has remained under intense scrutiny.

So far, Harry and Meghan have not confirmed whether they will travel to the UK for the Invictus Games event. However, Rae’s comments suggest that any possible comeback would likely be met with both attention and criticism.