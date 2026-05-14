Former La Crosse Officer Resigns after Being Arrested for Off-Duty Drunk Driving in Minnesota

Riley Carroll, a former La Crosse police officer, resigned in September 2025 following an off-duty drunk driving arrest in Minnesota. The 25-year-old had been pulled over in Houston, Minnesota, last July for weaving in his lane. Authorities said Carroll’s breath test showed nearly twice the legal alcohol limit.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office charged Carroll with two criminal misdemeanors. Had the incident occurred just 20 miles away in Wisconsin, the first offense would have carried only a civil fine and a temporarily suspended license, reflecting the state’s more lenient laws on initial drunk driving incidents.

Body camera and dashcam footage released in a records request captured Carroll’s reaction during the arrest. “Sir, I’m honestly scared. I’m a cop in La Crosse,” Carroll reportedly told the deputy. The deputy responded, “Dude, are you kidding me? There’s nothing I can do. I’m sorry.”

During the stop, deputies noted bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol. Carroll admitted to consuming four drinks roughly 45 minutes prior to the field sobriety tests. A subsequent blood draw confirmed elevated alcohol levels. While waiting at the police station, Carroll was recorded saying, “I’m pissed at myself… it’s my life, I love my job, it’s gone,” and expressed admiration for the La Crosse Police Department’s strict standards.

An off-duty drunk driving arrest didn’t end Riley Carroll’s law enforcement career. (Photo by City of La Crosse Police Department)

Following his resignation, Carroll underwent a period of review before being hired by the Sparta Police Department in November 2025. Sparta PD Chief Emilee Nottestad confirmed that Carroll’s initial charges for operating a vehicle while under the influence were dismissed. He was ultimately convicted of careless driving.

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Before hiring, Sparta PD conducted a detailed background investigation, including psychological evaluation and verification of multiple character references. Chief Nottestad emphasized that past mistakes alone are not disqualifying if an applicant demonstrates accountability and alignment with the department’s core values. “Officer Carroll meets those standards and is a person of strong character,” she stated.

Carroll is now one of 25 full-time officers employed by the Sparta Police Department, earning roughly $37 per hour, slightly less than his previous wage in La Crosse. Nottestad clarified that Carroll does not qualify as a “wandering officer,” a term for law enforcement personnel who move between departments to maintain certification despite being unsuitable for policing roles.

Carroll’s journey underscores how law enforcement agencies weigh accountability, past mistakes, and overall character in hiring decisions. While his DWI arrest in Minnesota prompted his resignation in La Crosse, careful evaluation and transparency enabled his return to law enforcement in a neighboring city.

For full details on state DUI laws and first-offense penalties, see the National Conference of State Legislatures’ guide on driving under the influence.