‘focusing on family, not fortune’: Michael Douglas Reportedly Upset After Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Comments About Their Lavish Homes

Michael Douglas is reportedly fuming after his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, opened up about their luxurious lifestyle in a recent interview that some felt came off as a little too showy.

According to RadarOnline, the 81-year-old Fatal Attraction star wasn’t thrilled when Zeta-Jones talked to The Sunday Times about their multiple homes spread across three countries. The Welsh actress had shared that she and Douglas own four properties—one in Canada, one in Spain, and two in New York.

“I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty, but it’s not excessive, it’s very comfortable,” she told the outlet in the interview, which was published in August.

“Michael’s Raging” Douglas Blindsided by Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Jet-Set Confession (Source: mega)

That comment apparently didn’t sit well with Douglas. A close friend of the actor told RadarOnline, “Michael’s raging that Catherine came across as flaunting their wealth. He’s proud of what they’ve built, but he’s always been more private about their finances. He feels like those comments made them look tone-deaf.”

The insider added that Douglas felt the comments were “unnecessary” and told his wife they should be “focusing on family, not fortune.”

Another source said Douglas has always been “old-school” about money and doesn’t like discussing it publicly. “He doesn’t like to talk about money or possessions,” the source explained. “He’s always been careful about public perception, and he thinks Catherine’s comments made them sound boastful. He told friends he wishes she’d just said less.”

Zeta-Jones, who has long been known for her glamour and confidence, often shares glimpses of her beautiful homes and lifestyle on social media. Her posts regularly feature lush gardens, antique-filled rooms, and stunning views—elements that reflect her love for elegance and design. But according to those close to Douglas, he prefers to keep that side of their life a little quieter.

The couple, who married in 2000 and share two children, Dylan and Carys, have weathered plenty of ups and downs together. They briefly separated in 2013 but later reconciled and have since been one of Hollywood’s longest-running pairs. Despite that, this latest disagreement reportedly has Douglas frustrated, not because of the content itself, but because of how it might make them appear.

“He doesn’t want people thinking they’re bragging,” said one insider. “Michael’s from a generation that values privacy, especially when it comes to money. He’s proud of their success, but he doesn’t see the need to talk about it.”

While neither Douglas nor Zeta-Jones has commented publicly on the report, it’s clear that what was meant as a lighthearted interview about home life has turned into a bit of a headache behind the scenes.

For now, the couple continues to enjoy their globe-spanning lifestyle, balancing Hollywood glamour with moments of family normalcy. But if the sources are right, Catherine might be a little more careful next time she talks about how “comfortable” life really is.