Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce Rumors Pull in His Guitarist

All relationships have their ups and downs, but celebrity marriages come with a level of pressure most people can hardly imagine. Every minor conflict or awkward moment seems to get magnified, and when a famous couple decides to split, the rumor mill kicks into overdrive.

That has been the case for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, whose divorce after 20 years together has left fans speculating about what went wrong. Some of that speculation has even pulled in Urban’s guitarist, sparking comments from her family in response.

Kidman and Urban, who share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, have long juggled demanding careers that often keep them apart. Kidman recently wrapped filming Practical Magic 2 and is expected to begin work on the third season of Lioness. Urban has been busy touring, keeping up the demanding schedule of a Grammy-winning country star. The pace of their lives has always made balancing work and family tricky, but fans are convinced there may be more to the story.

After news of the divorce broke, people on TikTok began revisiting past clips of Urban performing with guitarist Maggie Baugh. Some users pointed out moments that looked more intimate than what fans expected from a typical stage performance.

@behindfame889 Have you noticed Keith Urban tightly touching guitarist Maggie Baugh' back? No one realized that Maggie is allegedly the person responsible for Keith's divorce from Nicole Kidman!#usa #fyp #celebrity #keithurban #nicolekidman ♬ original sound – BehindFame

Those videos gained traction online, and Baugh’s father, Chuck, fueled the speculation when he reposted one of the TikTok clips on Facebook. His caption suggested that his daughter was being blamed for the high-profile split. The post has since been removed, but not before TMZ highlighted it and set off even more conversation.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Fans digging into possible reasons for the breakup have pointed to other moments that seemed telling in hindsight. Back in July, Urban joined Ryan Seacrest for an interview where Seacrest praised Kidman’s dedication to her craft and asked about how the couple balanced their relationship with their demanding careers. Urban appeared uncomfortable and quickly shifted the conversation away, a move that now looks to some like a red flag.

Around the same time, Urban was on a radio interview when the host asked him directly about Kidman’s sex scenes with younger co-stars like Zac Efron, with whom she starred in A Family Affair. Almost immediately after the question was asked, the Zoom call they were on disconnected.

Kidman, too, gave an answer earlier in the summer that fans have revisited. When asked about possibly working on a TV project with Urban, she laughed off the idea and said, “No…Our life is a show.” At the time, it came across as a witty remark, but in hindsight, it has been read by some as a sign that not everything was picture-perfect at home.

It is unlikely that either Kidman or Urban will publicly reveal exactly what led to the end of their marriage. As with most celebrity splits, the truth is probably more complicated than the rumors suggest, and whether or not there was outside involvement may never be known.

What remains certain is that two people who shared two decades together and built a family are now moving into a new chapter apart. For their fans, the hope is that both Kidman and Urban can find peace and continue their lives with no regrets and plenty of optimism for the future.