“I Should Have Respected Her More” Offset Opens Up About His Split from Cardi B

Offset is finally talking about what went wrong in his marriage to Cardi B, and he’s not holding back. In a new interview, the 33-year-old rapper admitted he made serious mistakes that led to the couple’s breakup and said he wishes he had handled things differently.

Even though their divorce isn’t finalized, Offset made it clear he’s been reflecting on what happened. “I should have respected her way more. I made bad decisions, like stepping out. Gotta take that on the chin. When she left, I had to take that on the chin. … We got so much, our kids, to live for. I was being selfish, and I can say that as a man,” he said during his appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast on Tuesday, October 7.

The Migos rapper, who shares three children with Cardi — daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 13 months, and son Wave, 4 — said the public side of their relationship made things harder than they needed to be.

“I Made Bad Decisions” Offset Reflects on His Marriage to Cardi B (Credit: Getty Images)

“I wish there wasn’t so much internet stuff going on,” he admitted. “I got out of pocket a couple of times because you feel like you’re getting bullied. I used to never say nothing. I tried to recently say something just to like, try to defend myself, because the narrative be nasty.”

Offset explained that the constant attention from social media only made their problems worse. Every argument, rumor, and cryptic post seemed to turn into a trending topic, and that pressure, he said, added another layer of stress. He admitted he let the noise get to him and sometimes reacted instead of stepping back.

The rapper also reflected on how fame magnified their relationship’s challenges. “I wish I could rewrite the book,” he said. “It would never have been public.”

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has always been closely followed, from their whirlwind romance to their public breakups and reconciliations. The couple secretly married in 2017 and have had a rollercoaster love story ever since. Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, but the two reconciled shortly after. Their split late last year once again made headlines, with both of them trading vague posts online before confirming things had gone south.

While Offset didn’t share whether there’s a chance for reconciliation, his tone was more regretful than bitter. He acknowledged that his own choices played a major role in the breakup and that he’s learned from them. “I was being selfish,” he repeated.

Fans have long rooted for the couple, known for their undeniable chemistry and high-profile success. Cardi’s unfiltered honesty and Offset’s public affection once made them one of hip-hop’s favorite power couples. But with both artists juggling fame, family, and personal struggles, their marriage often played out under a microscope.

“I Wish There Wasn’t So Much Internet Stuff Going On” Offset Gets Candid About His Marriage (Youtube/Baby, This is Keke Palmer)

Now, Offset seems focused on taking accountability rather than defending himself. He didn’t make excuses or shift blame — just a straightforward admission that he could have done better.

Whether or not the two find their way back to each other, one thing’s clear — Offset wants to own his mistakes and move forward. And for someone who’s spent years living out his highs and lows in the spotlight, that kind of honesty might be the biggest change of all.