Demi Moore Gets Emotional at SAG Awards

Demi Moore took the stage at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23rd, delivering an emotional speech as she reflected on her journey in Hollywood. Winning Best Actress for her role in The Substance, the legendary actress expressed deep gratitude toward her fellow actors, recalling how she first earned her SAG membership at just 15 years old.

Moore, visibly moved, shared that receiving her membership at such a young age “changed [her] life because it gave [her] meaning, it gave [her] purpose, and it gave [her] direction.” She recounted how, as a teenager, she was navigating life without a clear path, completely unaware of the acting world but eager to learn.

“I was a kid on my own who had no blueprint for life, and I certainly knew nothing about acting, but I watched, and I listened, and I learned from all of you,” she said, addressing the room filled with Hollywood’s biggest stars. “You have all been my greatest teachers.”

The G.I. Jane star went on to express her appreciation for the ability to grow, take risks, and push forward, even when faced with failures. “I am so, so grateful that I have continued over these so many years to be able to try and sometimes succeed and sometimes fail but to be able to keep going.”

She acknowledged her team’s unwavering support, emphasizing that none of her success would have been possible without them. “I could not do that without the support of my incredible team,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

This win marks Moore’s third Best Actress award in 2025, following her historic first Golden Globe win and her Critics’ Choice Award victory. With the Oscars just days away on March 2nd, where she is also nominated, her performance in The Substance continues to solidify her career resurgence.

Moore triumphed over strong competition, beating out Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), and Mikey Madison (Anora).

Her heartfelt speech resonated with the audience, proving that even after decades in the industry, her passion, gratitude, and dedication remain as strong as ever.