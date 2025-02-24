Mother of two was killed by a stray bullet while spending a quiet evening with her brother

A Texas mother of two was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her backyard, marking the second fatal shooting in Forest Hill since Friday. Police say the incidents are unrelated, but the community is shaken by the sudden loss.

The victim, identified by family members as 36-year-old Maricela Trujillo, was spending a quiet evening with her brother around a fire pit when tragedy struck. “She was just there talking to her brother, having a nice conversation when it was sudden… that she was hit,” said her devastated niece, Jessica Casas.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Forest Hill police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Frisco Ave. Officers arrived to find two adults suffering from gunshot wounds in the backyard. Investigators determined the shots came from about a block north of the home, and a stray bullet pierced through the backyard fence, striking Trujillo and her brother.

Despite immediate first aid efforts from police and MedStar, Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother, who was also hit, survived, though police have not released details about his condition.

Trujillo’s husband, who asked not to be identified, is struggling to cope with the loss of his wife. He shared that this year would have been their 20th wedding anniversary and that they were inseparable. In Spanish, he pleaded for the shooter to imagine what it feels like to be in his position, suddenly losing the love of his life. He also urged gun owners to be responsible, warning that reckless firing can take an innocent life, just as it did his wife’s.

For Casas, the heartbreak is unbearable, made worse by the fact that she spoke with her aunt earlier that day—on her own birthday. “I’m still waiting for her picture to come through my phone when she’s calling me,” she said through tears. “Receiving that phone call yesterday, and then having her call me to tell me happy birthday, and having to receive that call earlier at night… I didn’t think my day was going to end like that.”

Police later executed a search warrant near the location of the shooting and recovered firearms that may be connected to the case. However, no suspect has been identified, and authorities have not released any details regarding a possible motive. In a statement, Forest Hill police reassured residents that this shooting appears to be an isolated incident and is not connected to a fatal shooting that occurred near Mansfield Hwy on Friday. They also urged the public to remember that firing a weapon within city limits is both illegal and dangerous.

Casas wants people to remember her aunt not for the tragic way she died, but for the beautiful person she was. She described Trujillo as someone with a big smile, a kind heart, and a deep love for her family. She was hardworking, paid attention to every detail, and adored her two puppies, Teddy and Bella.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward. Those with details can contact the Forest Hill Police Criminal Investigation Division at 817-531-5250 (option 5) or email [email protected], referencing case number 25FPD01567.

The tragedy serves as a devastating reminder of how a single bullet can destroy lives in an instant.