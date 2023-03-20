Royal insiders fear ‘chaos’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set new demands for King Charles III’s coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made some unusual demands in the run-up to the King’s coronation. According to the New York Post, the couple has sought a place on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony as well as a formal mention of their two children during the May 6 ceremony.

The balcony shot is often reserved for working members of the royal family, and the couple was missing during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year. The couple has been invited to the coronation, according to a Sussex official, but have yet to decide whether they will go.

They are reportedly refusing to RSVP unless their demands are met. “The palace is trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos,” an insider told The New York Post.

“However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day. “It’s also Prince Archie’s birthday on Coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it’s just a happy birthday mention.”

Archie and Lilibet, the couple’s young children, are not expected to attend the wedding due to their age. According to rehearsal documents obtained by the Times of London, the Wales children – Prince Louis, Royal George, and Princess Charlotte – will all play key roles in the King’s coronation.

The scandal-ridden Prince Andrew and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are said to have been denied roles in the coronation. According to The Time, despite their lack of confirmation, Prince Harry and his wife are being factored into “all of the planning,” leaving everything up in the air at the last minute.

“The cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything. The staff is certainly working on the expectation they are coming. These kinds of arrangements have to be made well in advance,” the source said. The “indication” is that the Sussexes will be in attendance, the source added.