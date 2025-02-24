Texas Woman Attacks Husband With Knife on Valentine’s Day After Getting the Wrong Gift

Valentine’s Day turned into a nightmare for one Texas couple after a woman allegedly attacked her husband with a kitchen knife—because she didn’t like the gift he gave her.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Rita Tate, a Waco resident, was arrested on February 14 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, following a heated argument over her Valentine’s present.

The Wrong Gift Sparks Chaos

The trouble started that morning when Tate received her gift from her husband—a necklace—instead of the bracelet she had been hoping for. Apparently, this was enough to send her into a rage.

The dispute simmered throughout the day, but things escalated dramatically when her husband returned home that evening. According to the police report, he had left their house around 4 p.m. in an attempt to diffuse the tension, hoping his wife would cool off.

But when he walked back into their home at 9:45 p.m., he was met with a terrifying sight—Tate standing in the kitchen, holding a large knife and yelling at him.

“Come and Get It!”

As the situation spiraled, Tate’s husband took out his phone to record the encounter. That’s when she allegedly pointed the knife at him and dared him to approach, telling him to “Come and get it!”

The husband later told officers that he feared for his life as his wife stood armed, refusing to back down. Police later reviewed the video footage and confirmed that it clearly showed Tate holding the knife in a threatening manner.

Police Intervention

Authorities were called to the scene that night to investigate the disturbance at the couple’s home on Black Horse Court. After speaking with the victim and reviewing the video evidence, officers arrested Tate on the spot.

She was booked into the McLennan County Jail under charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, she is no longer listed as an active inmate.

Valentine’s Day Gone Wrong

While Valentine’s Day is supposed to be about love and romance, for this couple, it turned into a night of fear and police sirens. Whether Tate was just overly passionate about jewelry or had deeper frustrations, one thing is certain—this is a Valentine’s Day neither of them will forget.