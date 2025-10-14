Keanu Reeves Responds to Marriage Rumors with Alexandra Grant at Good Fortune Premiere

Keanu Reeves isn’t losing sleep over the internet gossip about his love life. The Matrix star, 61, is just feeling grateful — and maybe a little amused — as the marriage rumors surrounding him and longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant continue to swirl.

During the New York City premiere of his new film Good Fortune on October 13, Reeves spoke to E! News about all the buzz, brushing it off with the calm confidence fans know him for.

“Well, that wasn’t the first time,” Reeves said with a grin. “We’ve been going out for a long time.”

Reeves went on to praise Grant, 52, for how gracefully she handled the recent wave of online speculation that the two had secretly tied the knot.

“The wedding, it’s a nice thing,” he said. “People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, ‘Thank you, but here’s the reality.’”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend Lionsgate’s “Good Fortune” New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The confusion started in late September when Grant posted a romantic photo of her and Reeves sharing a kiss at an art exhibition. Fans immediately jumped to conclusions, assuming it was either an engagement or a wedding announcement.

But Grant was quick to clear things up with a lighthearted Instagram caption on September 24.

“This is a real photo,” she wrote. “Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss!”

She added, “I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness!”

It’s not the first time Reeves and Grant have found themselves at the center of public fascination. The pair, who began dating back in 2018, have kept most of their relationship private. They’ve made only occasional public appearances — usually at art openings or film premieres — and have consistently kept the focus on their work rather than their romance.

Despite the rumors, it’s clear that marriage isn’t a priority right now. What stands out instead is the ease and warmth between them — the kind that doesn’t need a label to feel real. Friends close to the couple have described their relationship as deeply respectful, grounded, and filled with humor — three qualities that seem to define both of them individually.

Whether or not wedding bells ever ring, Keanu and Alexandra’s love story already feels like something worth rooting for: simple, genuine, and quietly strong in a world that thrives on speculation.

For now, Reeves seems more focused on his new movie and the good fortune of having someone he clearly adores by his side.