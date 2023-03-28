Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Supposedly Arguing With The Palace Over King Charles’ Coronation

Buckingham Palace is apparently hurrying, rushing, and frantically trying to set up everything so that King Charles’ long-awaited and historic coronation on May 6, 2023, goes down without a hitch.

Tom Quinn, a royal analyst, and expert, recently told Express that Prince William and Kate Middleton are purportedly squabbling about the role that their oldest son (and heir to the throne), Prince George, would play at the major event.

Prince & Princess Of Wales Reportedly Arguing Over Prince George’s Coronation Role

According to Yahoo reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales are “worried” that too much pressure will be placed on the young George if he is obliged to take on a major role or responsibility at his grandfather’s coronation, according to Quinn. According to reports, there is a “bit of an argument” going on behind the scenes.

“I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” Quinn said. He added, “I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him.”

Quinn then explained that the Waleses are supposedly comparing a possible coronation role for George to “the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend—most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age.” Quinn described giving George a position he may not be ready for as “almost an echo” of very mature tasks given to William and Harry as children.

Waleses Allegedly Comparing George’s Coronation Role To William’s Responsibilities In His Youth (That He Wasn’t Ready For)

“A lot of people criticized that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do,” Quinn said of the roles William and Harry were assigned at their mother Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

He went on, “So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?’ So I’ve heard that there is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I’ve heard, it hasn’t been decided yet.”