Rihanna Says She Totally Relates to Smurfette in New Movie Role

Rihanna is stepping into the world of blue magic, and she’s loving every second of it. The Grammy-winning superstar is voicing Smurfette in the upcoming 2025 Smurfs movie, and it turns out this role hits a little closer to home than anyone expected.

In a recent interview, the Diamonds singer opened up about how she sees herself in the iconic character, and honestly, the comparisons are spot on. “She’s still a girl’s girl, but she is also tough, which I love,” Rihanna said of Smurfette. “She’s not afraid of anything or anyone. She’s a leader, determined, and she never gives up. I really feel like I identify with her a lot.”

It’s not just about attitude, either. Smurfette is something of a beauty queen in her own right — “a beautician and an aesthetician too” — which struck a chord with Rihanna, who has built a global beauty empire through her Fenty Beauty brand. The mogul and mom of two said the connection was immediate.

I’ve always identified with Smurfette, right back to when I was four or five years old,” she told HELLO! Magazine, as reported by Yahoo. “So when this opportunity came up, I just couldn’t believe it.

Rihanna called voicing the beloved blue character a “dream come true,” and fans are already buzzing about hearing her bring Smurfette to life. Known for her fierce confidence, creative vision, and unmistakable voice, Rihanna feels like a natural fit for the role — and it’s clear she’s putting a lot of heart into it.

This next chapter of the Smurfs franchise is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. Alongside Rihanna, the cast also includes heavy hitters like John Goodman, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Dan Levy, and even Marshmello, lending their voices. It’s set to be a fun, music-filled reboot that promises a fresh take on the classic characters many grew up loving.

Rihanna has always been one to surprise fans with her next move, and taking on an animated role in a family film adds a whole new layer to her already diverse career. Between chart-topping hits, a fashion and beauty empire, and motherhood, she’s proving once again that there’s really nothing she can’t do.

And now, as the voice of a fearless little Smurf with big energy and serious style, she’s ready to charm audiences of all ages.