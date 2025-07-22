Womenz Mag

Rihanna Says She Totally Relates to Smurfette in New Movie Role

by Bente Birkeland
Rihanna
Rihanna is stepping into the world of blue magic, and she’s loving every second of it. The Grammy-winning superstar is voicing Smurfette in the upcoming 2025 Smurfs movie, and it turns out this role hits a little closer to home than anyone expected.

In a recent interview, the Diamonds singer opened up about how she sees herself in the iconic character, and honestly, the comparisons are spot on. “She’s still a girl’s girl, but she is also tough, which I love,” Rihanna said of Smurfette. “She’s not afraid of anything or anyone. She’s a leader, determined, and she never gives up. I really feel like I identify with her a lot.”

It’s not just about attitude, either. Smurfette is something of a beauty queen in her own right — “a beautician and an aesthetician too” — which struck a chord with Rihanna, who has built a global beauty empire through her Fenty Beauty brand. The mogul and mom of two said the connection was immediate.

I’ve always identified with Smurfette, right back to when I was four or five years old,” she told HELLO! Magazine, as reported by Yahoo. “So when this opportunity came up, I just couldn’t believe it.

Rihanna called voicing the beloved blue character a “dream come true,” and fans are already buzzing about hearing her bring Smurfette to life. Known for her fierce confidence, creative vision, and unmistakable voice, Rihanna feels like a natural fit for the role — and it’s clear she’s putting a lot of heart into it.

This next chapter of the Smurfs franchise is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. Alongside Rihanna, the cast also includes heavy hitters like John Goodman, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Dan Levy, and even Marshmello, lending their voices. It’s set to be a fun, music-filled reboot that promises a fresh take on the classic characters many grew up loving.

Rihanna has always been one to surprise fans with her next move, and taking on an animated role in a family film adds a whole new layer to her already diverse career. Between chart-topping hits, a fashion and beauty empire, and motherhood, she’s proving once again that there’s really nothing she can’t do.

And now, as the voice of a fearless little Smurf with big energy and serious style, she’s ready to charm audiences of all ages.

