Linda Nolan tells in heartbreaking interview cancer has spread to her brain: “I’ve always been hopeful with my treatment”

Linda Nolan revealed that her cancer had spread to her brain in a heartbreaking interview with Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain.

The singer was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005 and given the all-clear in 2006, but in 2017 she was diagnosed with incurable secondary cancer in her hip, which progressed to her liver in 2020, as per Mirror reported.

She told ITV viewers: “I’ve always been hopeful with my treatment and what’s going on in my life.

“I just want to tell you unfortunately for me my cancer has spread to my brain that’s obviously frightening because there isn’t much treatment for brain cancer except for chemotherapy.”

Linda stated that she had been offered a new medicine to try in addition to chemotherapy. “I’m not giving up. I’m positive. I’m going to lose my hair again for the fourth time,” she added.

She told Susanna and Richard that she’s been told by doctors that the new drug has been “hailed as a wonder drug” and she hopes it will do “wonders for [her].”

After photos of Linda visiting a hospital surfaced over the weekend, the singer informed her fans that she would be appearing on Monday’s GMB.

On Sunday, she tweeted: “Thank you all for the love and support, following those pictures coming out this weekend. I’ll be on @GMB tomorrow morning at 8:20 am, with some news.”

Fans of The Nolans singer wished Linda well as one replied: “Sending you lots of love Linda,” while another said: “Aww bless you! Sending you a truckload of love and hugs.”

“The pictures felt quite intrusive to me but they did make me pause and think that I hope you’re doing ok. You are a brave, beautiful, talented lady and I send you nothing but good thoughts and warm wishes for all that you’re going through x,” a third added.

Another shared: “Sending prays and love to you Linda and your family, with your battle with Cancer, i hope you beat it. Have a good time on GMB with Susanna and Ed tomorrow Linda, stay strong. Still enjoy those lovely songs by The Nolans.”