Prince William and Kate Middleton concerned about their troublesome son, Prince Louis ‘ behaviour

Following weeks of back and forth, it appears that the Prince and Princess of Wales have agreed to let all three of their kids—including “royal rascal” Prince Louis—attend his grandpa’s coronation. When their boisterous youngest, who will turn five at King Charles III’s May 6 ceremony, stole the limelight at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee event last year with his raspberry-blowing antics, William and Kate are reported “a touch apprehensive” about him.

A royal insider said, “Charles was the only one who could soothe him down that day, and he’ll be too busy for baby-whispering responsibilities.” “He has been working with Kate and Wills on finding his “inner voice” for the ceremony and learning to mentally recite the letters when he gets bored.

Princess Charlotte, Kate’s tiny assistant, will be prepared with covert nibbles such as raisins and water pouches.” The presence of Louis, Prince George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, is particularly unusual given that Charles was only four years old when he made an appearance during the late Queen’s coronation; however, Anne, who was only two at the time, did not.

The insider said, “It’s going to be a lot, especially for George, who knows that one day it’ll be him up there.” “Kate and Wills are making them eager for the carriage excursions while attempting to keep it lighthearted.” Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, cousins of the Wales children, were not yet said to have joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the elite invite list as of the time of publication.

Meghan is furious about that, the insider said. She insists that her children are as significant to Kate’s trio and want them to participate in the carriage parade, despite the fact that Lili is only two years old and Archie is just turning four on the same day.