Wendy Williams is completely covered in logos. The TV personality showed she wasn’t scared to wear her favorite labels when she was seen yesterday night dining at Fresco by Scotto in New York wearing a bright combination of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Fendi.

The former “Wendy Williams Show” presenter strolled outside the restaurant while holding on to the arm of a male companion. She was dressed in a brown leather jacket with Louis Vuitton emblems, a fur collar, and big, fluffy sleeves.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

She accessorized her LV ensemble with green Gucci bags, long, straight hair, and tights with the Fendi emblem on them. She posted a video of herself posing for pictures outside the restaurant and captioned it, “Dinner with the TEAM!” on the Instagram account for her upcoming podcast.

Fans last saw the television personality on Instagram in December 2022, when she said she was “just delighted to be here” following her trip to rehab and other health issues. Other than a snapshot and a video she uploaded this week while sporting a pink fur coat.

Williams, who has battled alcoholism, was said to have entered back into a treatment center following a relapse in September of last year, according to a story from Page Six.

GC Images

A representative told Page Six at the time that she was “home and recovering after being in a wellness center since August” when she eventually left treatment in October. The statement said, “Wendy is enthusiastic about the journey ahead and looks forward to unveiling her various projects.