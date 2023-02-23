Meghan Markle‘s blog postings are catching up with her. As the world is extremely excited over the Duchess of Sussex’s resurrected blog post on sister-in-law Kate Middleton in her now-defunct lifestyle site “The Tig,” several royal experts have published an even more compelling post they call “heartbreaking.” The story centered on the father of the former “Suits” actor, a former Hollywood lighting director.

This comes after Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister, sued the duchess for allegedly making false remarks during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Samantha accused her younger sibling of defamation “based on demonstrably false and malicious statements” made in the sit-down on March 7, 2021.

Samantha alleged that the duchess’ “lies” were “designed to destroy [her] reputation” and have subjected her to “humiliation, shame, and hatred on a worldwide scale.” Samantha wants the former “Suits” star to admit she lied about their sibling relationship and upbringing to sell a “rags-to-royalty” narrative.

“After all the turmoil and acrimony, Meghan’s words of love for her father seem more poignant than ever,” Christopher Anderson, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital. “There’s plenty of blame to go around, I suppose. But it seems to me that Meghan, whose ‘Tig’ posts are brimming with wokeness, would be able to do whatever it takes to heal her relationship with her father before it’s too late.”

“They obviously had an exceptionally strong father-daughter bond – Thomas Markle was a hard-working, hands-on, incredibly supportive dad,” Andersen shared. “For all that to be obliterated for no discernable reason other than pride seems like one of the real tragedies here.” Markle praised the 78-year-old in a Father’s Day post from 2014 for being a doting father who pushed her to “draw your own box.”

“I think of so many moments with my dad,” Markle recalled. “Our club sandwich & fruit smoothie tradition post my tap & ballet class – classes, which by the way, he religiously took me to on Saturday mornings after working 75+ hours a week as a lighting director. The fishing trips along the Kern River and Big Bear Lake to catch catfish or trout and cook it up for dinner, and the commitment he made to lighting my high school musicals so that they felt as grand as a Broadway show.

The blood, sweat, and tears this man (who came from so little in a small town of Pennsylvania, where Christmas stockings were filled with oranges, and dinners were potatoes and spam) invested in my future so that I could grow up to have so much.”

“He helped me turn my bathroom into a darkroom when I was 12 because I wanted to be a photographer – shading my windows in red lighting gels and filling my cabinets with extra jugs of fixer,” she shared. “He put gas in my car when I went from audition trying to make it as an actress. He is the person who believed in this grand dream of mine well before I could even see it as a possibility. He taught me to write thank you notes, to always arrive early, to drink Arnold Palmers, to find my light when I’m on camera…and beyond.”

“And that, right there, is the point: my dad taught me to find my light. And he taught me to always make my own box,” Markle continued. “To my dad – my thoughtful, inspiring, hardworking Daddy – Happy Father’s Day. ‘If I had all the water in the world, I’d give all the water to you…’ (You won’t get that quote, but he will. And for Father’s Day, that’s all that matters).” Markle made no mention of her father’s co-parenting in an episode of her podcast “Archetypes” in 2022. The duchess also discussed her difficult relationship with the patriarch.

When Winfrey asked Markle whether it “felt like a betrayal” when she learned that Thomas “was working with the tabloids” in staging paparazzi photos, the duchess replied, “The tabloids had apparently known [his location] for a month or so and decided to hold until the Sunday before our wedding because they wanted to create drama.”

“We called my dad and I asked him [about staging the photos],” she recalled. “He said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ I said, ‘The institution has never intervened [on] anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story. But if they do this once, we’re not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our own kids one day.’”

“I said, ‘I just need you to tell me, and if you tell me the truth, we can help,’” Markle continued. “And he wasn’t able to do that. And that, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother. I look at Archie … and I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can’t imagine it. So, it’s hard for me to reconcile that.”