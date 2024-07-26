“Life’s Good” Tom Brady and Brooks Nader Spark Romance Rumors After Meeting at Star-Studded Party

Tom Brady and supermodel Brooks Nader have been making headlines since their connection at billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The insider shared that Brady, 46, and Nader, 27, chatted during the glamorous bash and have since been seen together on multiple occasions, told Newsweek.

Nader was recently rumored to be involved with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, whom she brought to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Rhode Island wedding in June. Her love life has become a hot topic following her split from her husband of four years, Billy Haire.

Brady, meanwhile, divorced Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. The former couple continues to co-parent their children: son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Brady also has a 16-year-old son, Jack, with ex-Bridget Moynahan.

“As parents, we just want our kids to do better than us, and I think that’s for all of us. My parents did that for me,” Brady exclusively told Us in June. “I want to try to guide my kids into a life of purpose and one that they can find their joy and happiness and create a life and a family together with someone and find things they love to do when they wake up in the morning.”

He added, “I like watching them kind of be more independent and do their thing and get out in the world and see how they interact in school with their social relationships, see how they relate to teachers, watch them around my friends, watch them around their friends, and watch them out in the community.”

Following his divorce from Bündchen, Brady briefly dated Irina Shayk in late 2023. Earlier this year, he participated in a Netflix roast that referenced his rumored romance with Kim Kardashian.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” Brady joked during the live TV special. “Not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.” Kardashian, 43, shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, Brady emphasized his focus on his post-retirement career and family life. “I’m really enjoying my football retirement, really enjoying my time with my kids, really enjoying, probably not as much time off as I thought, but that’s OK,” the former quarterback said. “I’m still young and I still love working and, yeah, life’s good.”

Brady officially retired from football in February 2023. Reflecting on his career, he told Us, “I mean, nothing’s going to replace the thrill of running out on the field in front of 70,000 people doing something that I love to do with a great group of teammates. So, I was just certainly ready and it was just time for me to try something different. [I] love, obviously, every aspect that I had. I loved my teammates. I love playing. I love the communities that really embraced me and they gave so much to me in my life and they’ve made my life so full and definitely I’m just grateful to everyone who played a part.”