Suspect Identified After Abandoned Newborn Found Crying by Dumpster, Police Say

Houston police have identified a suspect following the discovery of an abandoned newborn crying near a dumpster. The incident occurred at an apartment complex, and a 911 call was made early Sunday afternoon by a concerned individual who heard the baby’s cries, according to Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the infant in the dumpster area. A bystander’s video captured the moment they rescued the baby and swaddled him in a blanket, Silva reported.

The newborn was quickly transported to a local hospital and is believed to be in good health. Child Protective Services has since taken custody of the infant. It remains unclear how long the baby had been near the dumpster before being discovered.

Houston police have been actively investigating the case, reviewing surveillance footage and seeking any potential witnesses. Their efforts have led to the identification of a suspect. “We are continuing to work through the investigation,” Silva stated.

At this time, no further details about the suspect have been released, including their alleged connection to the abandonment. Silva confirmed that the suspect’s name would not be disclosed until charges are officially filed.