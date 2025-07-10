Trisha Yearwood Thought She Was Losing Her Mind Until This Unexpected Therapy Changed Everything

Trisha Yearwood is finally feeling like herself again after dealing with months of strange and frustrating symptoms she now believes were tied to long COVID. The Grammy-winning country music icon opened up in a new interview on the BobbyCast, and her story feels all too real for anyone who’s ever struggled with brain fog and no clear answers.

It all started when she realized something just wasn’t right. “I’m looking at a rolling pin and I can’t name it,” she told host Bobby Bones. “So I either have early-onset Alzheimer’s or something else wrong.” That moment wasn’t just weird—it was scary. She’d already had COVID, and while the case was considered mild, the lingering effects were anything but.

“I had all the brain fog,” she explained. “People were like, ‘You are in menopause,’ and I would be like, ‘Yeah, but this is different.’” Trisha couldn’t shake the feeling that her brain was off, and it wasn’t until a friend heard an interview with a LENS therapy specialist that things began to change.

“A friend of mine heard Amy’s interview with Sheri at Lens Therapy and told me about it and I went,” she said. “I didn’t tell anybody I was going because I was like, ‘I don’t understand what this does.’ But the first thing I noticed was I was sleeping better than I had slept in 10 years.”

Photo by Getty Images

That sleep was just the beginning. LENS, which stands for Low Energy Neurofeedback System, is a non-invasive treatment that uses tiny electromagnetic pulses to help the brain reset itself. According to The Cognitive Solutions Learning Center, the therapy can stimulate brainwave activity in areas that may be stuck or underactive.

“It changed my life,” Trisha said, remembering how much clearer she started to feel. “I noticed the fog had started to lift.” She compared the feeling to recovering from anesthesia. “If you’ve ever had surgery or ever had anesthesia your brain stays asleep. My brain was asleep… I mean, my brain feels like it did in my 30s.”

Trisha’s sessions only took about 15 minutes each. “So they put these little electrodes. It looks like you’re about to get shock therapy, but it’s not that,” she joked. “They hit little different spots, I think 21 places on your brain. They’ll hit things like retention, motivation, and childhood memory. So it’s like you’re going to therapy in a way, but you’re not talking about it.”

Now, she’s so sold on the results that she’s gotten her friends hooked too. “I’ll usually run into someone I know walking out of there when I go in,” she laughed.

Trisha didn’t say exactly when she first got COVID or how many times she’s had it, but back in February 2021 she did confirm she tested positive. “I had what was considered a mild case and I think that’s why we were lucky that COVID didn’t go into our lungs,” she shared. “But that’s probably also why we have more trouble here,” she added, pointing to her head. “It was just no joke.”