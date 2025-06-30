Could Caitlin Clark Actually Start Her Own Pro League? Why Big Brands Believe She Can

Caitlin Clark, the WNBA’s breakout superstar, is stepping away from the league that made her a household name to launch her very own professional basketball league. Sounds wild, right? But it’s not just a fantasy anymore. Veteran sports columnist Christine Brennan recently floated the idea on ESPN LA, suggesting that Clark—already backed by massive endorsements—might have the clout to build an entire league around her brand.

“If Nike wanted to do this… if Wilson and Gatorade wanted to do this… Caitlin. It’s Caitlin Clark only,” Brennan said. “I think they could absolutely put it together in a couple of years.” That’s not just speculation—it’s grounded in real money and real influence.

While the WNBA rookie salary hovers around $76,000, Clark is pulling in about $28 million from Nike alone. Some estimates put her 2024 total earnings at over $40 million, reported New York Post. With that kind of financial backing, she’s not just a star—she’s a brand, a movement, and potentially, a founder.

Clark’s appeal is undeniable. She’s packed arenas across the country, driven up TV ratings, and inspired a whole new generation of fans. Even as she’s recovering from a groin injury, she’s still averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5 rebounds over her last nine games with the Indiana Fever. She was recently named a 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captain after racking up nearly 1.3 million fan votes—a league record.

So, what would a Caitlin Clark-led league look like? It could be a fast, fan-driven, sponsor-loaded rival to the WNBA, one that plays to her strengths and redefines how women’s basketball is marketed. Brennan argued that the opportunity exists “because of the void… the WNBA continues to exhibit.”

Clark already turned down an invite to Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 league founded by fellow WNBA players Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. She’s selective about where she invests her time, and that says a lot. If she ever does decide to take the reins on her own league, it’s safe to say she won’t do it halfway.

Right now, her focus is still on the Fever and growing her game, but the conversation has started. Brennan’s take isn’t just a hot take—it’s a plausible path forward in a sports world that’s starting to catch up to Clark’s star power.

Whether she reshapes the WNBA from within or launches something entirely new, one thing’s clear: Caitlin Clark isn’t just playing the game—she might just reinvent it.