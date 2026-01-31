Teacher of the Year accused of having a sexual relationship with former student

A Louisiana teacher who was recently celebrated as Teacher of the Year is now facing serious legal trouble after being arrested on charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with a former student.

Christie Oster, 38, an eighth grade math teacher at Broussard Middle School, was taken into custody on January 28. Online records show she has been charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. She was released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.

Lafayette Police say Oster allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a former student, as reported by KLFY. Officials have not disclosed details about the relationship or the age of the individual involved.

Teacher of the Year accused of child sex crimes just four months after award. (Photo Screenshot by KATC / YouTube)

It is unclear whether Oster has entered a plea or retained legal representation. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Us Weekly’s request for comment.

Oster had only recently been honored as the 2025–26 Teacher of the Year in September 2025, a recognition that now stands in stark contrast to the charges she is facing. A spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System confirmed that she has been placed on leave following the arrest.

The news has stirred strong reactions in the community. Speaking to KATC, local resident Rebekah Vallot expressed her frustration with yet another case of alleged abuse within a school setting. “Initial reaction is anger and frustration. I’m tired of opening the news and reading about professions taking advantage of our children,” she said.

Broussard Middle School previously honored Oster as the 2025–26 Teacher of the Year in a Facebook post that has since been removed. (Photo Screenshot by Broussard Middle School / Facebook)

Vallot also emphasized that using the term “former student” doesn’t lessen the severity of the crime. “You put the word ‘former’ in front of a student and it still is a student. Former, current, future — it doesn’t matter, it’s wrong,” she said.

Calls for change are growing. Vallot urged school officials to install cameras in classrooms, saying, “It is far beyond time. We have the technology to do so, we have the funding to do so – the cameras need to go in now.”

She also encouraged parents to stay involved and maintain open communication with their children. “The best advice I can give parents is you are the number one advocate for your child. No one else will do that for you,” she said.

Under Louisiana law, indecent behavior with juveniles can carry up to a $5,000 fine, up to seven years of prison time, or both. The punishment for carnal knowledge of a juvenile depends on the age difference between the parties and whether the charge is treated as a felony or a misdemeanor.