Diddy’s Ex-Escort Claims ‘Freak Off’ Parties Took Dark, Disturbing Turn

A former escort employed by Sean “Diddy” Combs has come forward with explosive claims about the nature of the rapper’s now-infamous “Freak Off” parties, alleging they spiraled into something far darker over time.

In a revealing interview with People Magazine, 37-year-old model Shawn Dearing detailed his experience participating in what he described as “more than a dozen” of these private gatherings, many involving singer Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s longtime former partner.

“I just would say overall, the tone was a little darker towards the last times I’d seen them,” Dearing said. “I got to see the dark side of things.”

Dearing claimed that while the events may have initially appeared consensual and glamorous, the mood shifted significantly during his later appearances. Speaking about Ventura’s demeanor at the time, he stated, “It was more of a ‘doing this to please him’ type of spirit overall. I can tell when the energy was different.”

Describing what he interpreted as a change in Ventura’s willingness, Dearing remarked, “She was playing her role. It was evil… and she was under that.”

He further speculated on Ventura’s state of mind during the later parties, suggesting she may have felt trapped. “In that situation, she didn’t know if this was a beast she could control or not anymore. So she was along for the ride, because she had to. Because who knows? Who knows where this beast is going, and there’s no way to tame it.”

These allegations come as Diddy enters the fifth week of his ongoing federal trial. The music mogul faces serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and involvement in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

While Dearing’s claims have not been independently verified in court, they add to a growing number of allegations from former associates and employees painting a troubling picture of Diddy’s private life and behavior behind closed doors.

Cassie Ventura previously filed a lawsuit against Combs in 2023, alleging years of abuse and coercion. That suit was settled quickly out of court, though it has since reignited scrutiny of the music executive’s past conduct.

Dearing said his reason for speaking out now is to shed light on what he believes was a deeply troubling dynamic. “I saw things that weren’t just adult parties anymore,” he noted. “There was a shift. And it wasn’t just physical—it was psychological.”

As the trial continues, more testimonies and revelations are expected, further drawing attention to the dark undercurrent behind Diddy’s glitzy public persona.