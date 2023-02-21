Pink Reacts to “Lady Marmalade” Criticism After Being Accused of “Shading” Christina Aguilera

Pink caused outrage on social media after making critical remarks about the making of the 2001 music video for “Lady Marmalade,” with many accusing her of “shading” co-star Christina Aguilera and reigniting their years-long feud. Pink has now replied to the criticisms on Twitter.

“Y’all are nuts,” the “Try” singer wrote in a Feb. 18 tweet. “Xtina had s–t to do with who was on that song.”

In a BuzzFeed UK interview, Pink ranked “Lady Marmalade” in last place on a list of 12 of her “most iconic music videos.” She told the outlet, “It wasn’t very fun to make. I’m all about fun and it was like, a lot of fuss, and there were some personalities.”

Pink adds, “[Lil] Kim and Ma were nice,” referring to her and Christina’s other song collaborators, who also appeared in the video.

On Twitter, Pink wrote, “If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I’m zero percent interested in your f–king drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling…And by selling– I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s–t.”

Pink added, in response to a fan’s criticism, “Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass.”

Christina said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019 that she and Pink once performed Spin the Bottle at a club. “I was excited about a kiss. I was like, oh, kissing, like, all’s good, maybe no, you know, whatever. She put her hand up like this [holds her hand over her mouth],” the “Beautiful” singer said. “I was like, oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright. She doesn’t wanna get ‘Dirrty.'”

Pink told Variety in 2021 that at one of her birthday parties, Christina did kiss her, adding, “That was a fun party.” Christina and Pink have both talked publicly about their previous dispute, which erupted over the recording of “Lady Marmalade” more than 20 years ago.

In a 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special, Pink said a record executive declared, “What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part.” The “So What” singer added, “I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f–king meeting’s about.'”