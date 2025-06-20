Millie Bobby Brown Falls Ill on Set After Catering Chaos Halts Netflix Hit and Fans Are Gutted

Filming for the latest Enola Holmes installment hit an unexpected snag after several crew members, including Millie Bobby Brown herself, reportedly became unwell — and it’s all being blamed on dodgy catering.

According to sources at The Sun, production had to be put on hold after a number of people on set fell ill during filming. The exact details of what went wrong haven’t been officially confirmed, but it’s thought that something served during catering caused the issue. With the schedule already tight, the sudden pause threw everything into disarray and piled on extra pressure for the production team.

“There were a fair few affected and it meant everything had to grind to a halt until they got better,” a source told The Sun. Luckily, it wasn’t anything too serious, and everyone impacted has since made a full recovery, reported the Daily Mail.

Millie, who plays the whip-smart Enola Holmes — Sherlock’s younger, equally brilliant sister — is at the centre of the hugely successful Netflix mystery series. The first film alone pulled in over 76 million households in just one month, turning it into one of Netflix’s biggest hits. So naturally, there’s been a lot of buzz around the third film in the franchise.

Returning alongside Millie are familiar faces like Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter as their free-spirited mother Eudoria, and Louis Partridge as the ever-charming Viscount Tewkesbury. With that kind of star power, it’s no wonder fans have been counting down the days.

The new film began shooting earlier this spring, with scenes filmed in both London and the sun-drenched streets of Malta. Netflix has teased another whirlwind adventure for Enola, hinting that she’s about to be “flung into a nest of vipers” as she dives into yet another high-stakes mystery.

While the brief food poisoning drama wasn’t part of the script, it’s been a reminder of how tricky large productions can be — especially when everything’s running on a strict timeline and even the smallest hiccup can throw weeks of planning into chaos.

Fortunately, the set is now back on track, and the cast and crew have reportedly resumed filming without any further interruptions. So fans shouldn’t be too worried about delays — and it looks like Enola Holmes is still on her way back to Netflix sooner rather than later.

With a fresh mystery to unravel, a stellar cast in place, and production moving forward again, it won’t be long before Millie Bobby Brown is once again lighting up screens as the clever and courageous Enola. Let’s just hope the catering team gets a bit more scrutiny this time.