Paris Hilton seems to have responded to claims that she photoshopped Britney Spears into one of a series of new photos she posted to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

On Friday, the socialite and DJ shared a picture carousel in honor of her friend Cade Hudson’s birthday.

The talent agent is a mutual friend of Britney Spears, having worked for and with the pop star at Creative Artists Agency for years, so it’s obvious that the Hold Me Closer singer would appear in the photos, as Billboard reported.

‘Happy Birthday @CadeHudson22! 🎂 Sending you so much love on your special day! So many fun memories together over the years!🥳 We always have the best time!’ she wrote in the caption for the photo dump, which included a picture of Britney posed in the middle of a selfie taken by Cade of them and Paris, with her hand placed around the back of the agent’s neck.

However, the 41-year-old’s fans were suspicious of the image’s authenticity, with some saying she looked ‘AI’. ‘100 percent shady picture of Britney…,’ wrote one fan while another simply added: ‘That is not Britney.’

‘Is that an AI Britney?? Look at her fingers!!! WTF Paris? You’re becoming shadier and shadier to me and I used to love you, dude. How dare you participate in whatever is going on with Brit? This won’t end well for you!’ shared another.

Paris, on the other hand, entered the comments on Saturday night, apparently to put the accusations to rest, slamming the ‘absolutely ridiculous’ conspiracy theories. ‘To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images,’ she explained.

Paris then added: ‘Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼‍♀️’ Other photos in her slideshow showed her and Cade hanging out with Drew Barrymore and Emma Roberts.

She and Britney have been friends for years, with Paris once passing up the opportunity to DJ for US President Joe Biden in order to attend a friend’s wedding.

Britney’s fans had previously speculated that the actress, who married her new husband Sam Asghari last year, seven months after her 13-year controversial conservatorship was finally dissolved by the courts, was not controlling her own social media accounts. This followed a December birthday tweet in which she gushed about her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears.