Megyn Kelly Reuses Trump’s Infamous Insult While Slamming Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has reignited one of the most notorious insults Donald Trump ever directed at her, this time using it against Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney. Kelly’s comments came during the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, where she blasted McNearney over remarks made at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast.

McNearney, who serves as co-head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and created the widely known “Mean Tweets” segment, used her keynote speech to discuss the fallout from Kimmel’s show being pulled off-air in September. She said the suspension came after criticism from conservatives and pressure from Trump administration officials following Kimmel’s joke about the MAGA reaction to right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk’s death.

Read Also: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump: He Might Have to Release Epstein Files to Distract Us

Reflecting on that moment, McNearney said she once believed the First Amendment guaranteed her freedom of speech without political interference. “I naively assumed the First Amendment included freedom of speech, until September 16, 2025,” she said. She added, “It’s something I took for granted. Something I thought I’d always have, like my period. Did you guys know that those just stop?”

She continued the comparison by saying, “Your period stops. And it turns out your freedom in this country can, too.” On her show, Kelly played the clip for guest Walter Kirn and declared that McNearney was “on a tear.” Kelly criticized the comedic framing of the speech, saying, “She’s in front of women. So we have to talk about bleeding out of our wherever, because that’s what defines us. OK, we got it.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Then Kelly revived one of the most controversial moments of the 2016 presidential campaign, the insult Trump lobbed at her after she challenged him during a Republican debate. Kelly turned Trump’s line against McNearney, saying: “Didn’t President Trump take a whole lot of s–-t for making that point? Only you get honored if you say it as a leftist; if it’s all about your period and you’re on the left, it’s great. You get an award.”

Read Also: Trump Threatens TV Licenses After Jimmy Kimmel Pulled Off Air and Late Night Hosts Clap Back

The original incident occurred after Kelly pressed Trump about derogatory comments he had made about women, prompting him to later tell CNN’s Don Lemon, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” Trump refused to apologize, claiming the remark wasn’t about menstruation and insisting he meant “nose” or “ears.”

McNearney also used her speech to discuss the personal impact of the show’s suspension. She said she watched colleagues and the man she loves be sidelined because “our thin-skinned president asked for his removal and his FCC chair publicly threatened the company we work for.” She described the moment as evidence that “it is a fragile time for freedom.”

Maddow's Smug Ignorance, Somali Fraud Story Grows, and Kimmel's Wife's Crying Trump Lies, with @walterkirn



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/xLLiQPItvV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 9, 2025

Meanwhile, comedian Bill Maher added fuel to the conversation this week. On his Club Random podcast, he said Kimmel and McNearney were upset with him for criticizing her decision to cut ties with relatives who voted for Trump. Maher said, “I was as kid-gloved as I could… And I see they’re mad at me.” He apologized but defended his position, saying that since McNearney shared the story publicly, he was entitled to respond publicly as well.

With Kelly, McNearney, Maher, and Trump’s infamous line all resurfacing in the same political-cultural collision, the debate over censorship, comedy, and personal boundaries shows no sign of slowing.

READ NEXT