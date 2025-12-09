Illinois Mother killed 6-year-old with a cold shower the night before his birthday

A North Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her young son, a case that shocked the region when details first emerged nearly three years ago. Jannie Perry, 42, entered a partially negotiated plea in Lake County this week, admitting responsibility for the death of her son, Damari Perry, who died on or around the eve of his sixth birthday on Dec. 29, 2021.

Damari’s death drew widespread outrage after investigators revealed how he had been punished at the family’s home in the 1700 block of North Sheridan Road. Authorities said the child was forced to remain in a cold shower for an extended period as punishment for alleged misbehavior. Damari became violently ill, vomiting and eventually losing consciousness. Despite his condition, police say the family never sought medical help.

An autopsy later confirmed that the boy died from hypothermia. After Damari died, the situation grew even more disturbing. According to prosecutors, one of Perry’s older children, Jeremiah Perry, 24, transported the boy’s body to Gary, Indiana, and attempted to burn it before leaving it in a neighborhood there. The family then reported Damari missing, claiming he might be in Skokie, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jannie Perry (Lake County Jail)

Investigators quickly determined the story was a fabrication. Jannie Perry and two of her children were taken into custody in early January 2022. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped several charges and agreed to cap their sentencing recommendation at 45 years, according to a spokesperson for Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

The standard penalty for first-degree murder ranges from 20 to 60 years, with the possibility of life in prison under certain circumstances. Perry’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30, and she will receive credit for the nearly four years she has spent in custody since her arrest.

Two of Perry’s children were also charged in connection with Damari’s death. Jeremiah Perry is awaiting trial and is scheduled to appear in Lake County court on Feb. 9. Another child was charged as a juvenile. Damari’s short life was marked by instability from the beginning.

Damari Perry (North Chicago Police Department)

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said in 2022 that he was born into the state’s foster system. Jannie Perry, who had seven children, lost custody of them in 2014. Although she regained custody in 2017, DCFS confirmed she still did not have custody at the time of Damari’s birth in late 2015. She was later reunited with him before his death.

The plea brings the criminal portion of Perry’s case closer to an end, though details of how Damari lived and died continue to raise painful questions about oversight, intervention, and how a child so young could have suffered such severe abuse unnoticed. Her sentencing later this month is expected to draw significant attention as the community looks for closure in a case that exposed deep and devastating failures.

