Trump Threatens TV Licenses After Jimmy Kimmel Pulled Off Air and Late Night Hosts Clap Back

Late-night comedy stars are firing back after Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suddenly pulled off the air. The suspension came after Kimmel criticized how conservatives reacted to the killing of activist Charlie Kirk, and the fallout has turned into a bigger fight about censorship and free speech.

Jon Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” with a tongue-in-cheek “government approved” broadcast. He referred to Donald Trump as “Our Great Father” and “Dear Leader,” then mocked a reporter’s question about whether free speech was under attack. Stewart shouted “How dare you, sir!” before scrambling to hush the audience when they groaned at his act. A group of correspondents then piled on, praising Trump in exaggerated fashion like they were living under an authoritarian regime.

Disney confirmed Wednesday that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be suspended. The decision followed Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr’s appearance on a right-wing podcast, where he called for Kimmel’s removal and warned that companies could face consequences if they failed to act.

Trump Hints at Yanking TV Licenses After Kimmel Suspension as Colbert and Fallon Push Back (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Carr has insisted broadcasters have a “public interest” duty tied to their licenses. Hours later, Nexstar Media, which is waiting on FCC approval for a $6.2 billion deal, said its ABC affiliates would preempt the show. Disney then announced it was off the air indefinitely.

The controversy began with Kimmel’s Monday night monologue, when he blasted what he called the “MAGA gang” for twisting the Utah shooting that left Kirk dead. Police say a rooftop gunman killed him on September 10.

A probable cause statement said the suspect’s mother reported he had been leaning left politically. Authorities also released a text message where the shooter wrote that he had “had enough of his hatred,” apparently referring to Kirk.

Stephen Colbert, whose own late-night show is ending soon, came to Kimmel’s defense. “That is blatant censorship, and it always starts small,” Colbert warned. He mocked the administration’s push to rename the Gulf of Mexico and said ABC was naive if it thought shelving Kimmel would end the pressure.

NBC’s Jimmy Fallon also weighed in. After some light jokes, he turned serious. “I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he’s a decent, funny and loving guy, and I hope he comes back,” Fallon said, before promising his own show would not be censored.

Jimmy Kimmel Pulled Off Air After Trump Pressure and Late Night Hosts Aren’t Staying Quiet (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

The White House itself isn’t backing down. Trump told reporters on Air Force One that television licenses could be pulled. “If they’re 97% against, they give me only bad publicity, or press — I mean, they’re getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away. It will be up to Brendan Carr,” Trump said. While the FCC doesn’t license entire networks like ABC or CBS, it does regulate local broadcast stations.

The backlash was swift. Former President Barack Obama, along with late night legend David Letterman, criticized the suspension as a dangerous attack on free expression. The move has set off a wave of debate in the entertainment world, leaving many to wonder how far the administration might go and what it means for the future of comedy on television.