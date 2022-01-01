A$AP Rocky: Rapper charged with two counts of assault in Hollywood last year

The rapper is accused of shooting in the direction of A$AP Relli in Los Angeles last November after the latter filed a related civil lawsuit last week. According to Rolling Stone, A$AP Rocky has been formally charged with assault with a firearm after being detained in April for reportedly shooting A$AP Relli during a fight in Los Angeles last November.

Rocky, also known as Rakim Meyers, is accused of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and of personally using a firearm. If guilty, the US rapper could face up to nine years in prison.“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.” Rocky’s representatives have been contacted for comment. Relli, AKA Terell Ephron, a former A$AP Mob member, talent manager, and producer, filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky last week, alleging that the rapper “lured” him to an obscure Hollywood location to resolve a disagreement.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” he alleged in an earlier statement. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Relli claims Rocky “purposefully pointed” the firearm at him and was “struck by bullet projectile/fragments” in his left hand. He claims to have suffered physical, mental, and emotional harm because of the situation, as well as death threats. He is seeking at least $25,000 in damages.

The alleged shooting was not made public until Rocky was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in April after returning from a trip with girlfriend Rihanna, just weeks before the birth of their first child.