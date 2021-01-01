Jake Gyllenhaal RECALLS shooting love scenes with ‘Crush’ Jennifer Aniston for The Good Girl ‘Was Torture’

Jake Gyllenhaal has maintained in the past that he had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston and during his recent interaction on The Howard Stern show, the actor revealed why it was “torture” to shoot love scenes with her on The Good Girl.

Recalling how they shot the awkward intimate scenes, Gyllenhaal revealed how Aniston suggested using a pillow. After Gyllenhaal was asked if it was torture for him to shoot the love scenes with Aniston whom he admittedly had a crush on, Jake said, “Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was. But it was also not torturing.

I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both.” The actor further added that love scenes are “awkward” considering there are 30-50 people on set and mentioned that having so many people watching certainly doesn’t turn him on.

In April 2016, Gyllenhaal joked to PEOPLE that working with Aniston was “rough.” Adding on about his experience of shooting intimate scenes with the Friends star, The Guilty actor added, “It’s oddly mechanical. And also it’s a dance, you’re choreographing for a camera.

You can get in it but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes. The pillow technique was used. That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie.”

He further stated how it was Jennifer’s idea to use a pillow between them and called her “kind” for suggesting it before they began to shoot.

The Good Girl directed by Miguel Arteta released in 2002 when Aniston was fresh out of the popularity of Friends. It starred Gyllenhaal and Aniston in the roles of retail workers who cross paths in a small town in Texas.