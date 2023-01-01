When Oprah Winfrey was among the many celebrities who met over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th anniversary, many anticipated that Meghan Markle might join them.

The media mogul was given a cake to commemorate her 69th birthday, which happened a day later, during a glitzy event in Los Angeles honoring Anastasia Soare’s iconic beauty company. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum were among the numerous A-listers in attendance.

This month, the Duchess of Sussex has kept a low profile. Her husband, Prince Harry, just completed a media tour in support of his memoir “Spare,” which was released on January 10. It sold 1.43 million copies on its first day of release in the U.K., the U.S., and Canada, making it the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, according to Express.co.uk.

The author of “The King,” Christopher Andersen, told Fox News Digital that the mother of two has kept out of the spotlight for a reason.

“I have to be honest., I’ve interviewed Oprah several times over the years, starting when she first burst onto the national scene in the 1980s,” said Andersen. “If there is one thing Oprah is, it’s loyal. I think people are reading a lot more into this supposed snub than they should. My reading of the situation is that both Oprah and the Sussexes realize this is a very delicate moment for Harry and Meghan as we approach the coronation of King Charles.”

“Appearing at such a glitzy, high-profile event with Hollywood A-listers to honor Oprah is not what the Sussexes need right now,” he explained. “That would certainly rub King Charles the wrong way, not to mention an already hostile British public. I’m certain Harry and Meghan remain on friendly terms and are keeping the whole Oprah/H&M thing on the down-low.”

“Spare” is the latest in a series of public statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their retirement from royal life in 2020. They noted the media’s racist treatment of the duchess at the time, as well as the palace’s lack of support.

Following their departure, the couple appeared on Winfrey’s show, which was seen by 50 million people worldwide. In a six-part Netflix documentary aired last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out once more.