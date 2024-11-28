Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Energy Saying She Wants to Be a Cool Mom

Lindsay Lohan delighted fans with a playful nod to her iconic role in Mean Girls during a recent interview on The View. Reflecting on motherhood, the 38-year-old actress expressed her joy, saying, “It feels great to be a mom. My son is, like, my life. Every morning, I take a picture of him when he wakes up. I have too many pictures, but I want to see how he changes every day.”

Lohan, who welcomed her son Luai Shammas in 2023 with husband Bader Shammas, shared her excitement about watching her baby grow. “There’s just so much love. Everything he does is so exciting, every day, and I want to capture it every day,” she said.

When co-host Whoopi Goldberg humorously added, “Just wait til he turns 20,” Lohan responded with a laugh, “Oh no, I’ll be nice, I’ll be nice. I’ll be a cool mom.” The comment, referencing the memorable Mean Girls line delivered by Amy Poehler’s character, Regina George’s mom, drew cheers and laughter from the audience. In the film, the “cool mom” famously proclaims, “I’m not like a regular mom. I’m a cool mom!”

Though she took a break from acting to focus on her family, Lohan has recently returned to the screen with multiple projects, including Netflix’s holiday movie Our Little Secret. Reflecting on her work in Christmas films, she told PEOPLE, “I’ve been fortunate enough to see how they become part of families’ traditions, and I still get so much joy from being part of something that can uplift people during such a special time of year.”

The new holiday film reunites Lohan with her Mean Girls costar Tim Meadows and features Kristin Chenoweth as the meddling mom, Erica. Speaking about the experience, Lohan shared, “The best part of working with this cast was the energy and camaraderie on set. Everyone brought something unique, and there was a real sense of teamwork.”

Lohan’s return to acting has been met with enthusiasm, and her comments on The View show she’s embracing both motherhood and her career with humor and heart. As fans continue to celebrate her work, Lohan’s nod to her Mean Girls roots proves her iconic role still holds a special place in pop culture.