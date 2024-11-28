Pet Grief Expert Explains Why Losing a Dog Can Be as Painful as Losing a Human

Losing a beloved dog can be as emotionally devastating as losing a human family member, according to pet grief counselor Kirsty Godsell. With over a decade of experience, Kirsty has supported hundreds of grieving pet owners and offers guidance on recognizing when it may be time to say goodbye to a cherished companion.

Kirsty emphasizes the importance of observing changes in your pet’s behavior and health. “Are they going off their food? Are they sleeping more? Are everyday tasks becoming tough?” she explains. Recording these changes can help owners make the heartbreaking decision to let their dog go peacefully.

Sharing her advice with The Mirror, Kirsty recommends tracking a pet’s daily activities. “I always recommend noting down your pet’s daily activities from one to 10. So if they are super food-orientated, are they starting to go off their meals? If they’re not enjoying it anymore, they’re a three or four,” she said. Monitoring activities such as eating, walking, or playing can provide tangible evidence of a decline in quality of life, which can guide discussions with a veterinarian.

“If you know your pet, and they are part of your family, then you can see when they aren’t enjoying life,” Kirsty says. “I would always suggest talking to a professional. They are there to provide the best for your pet and will never lie to you.”

After a pet has passed, Kirsty encourages honoring their memory. “I would advise putting lots of photos around the house or planting memorial trees,” she suggests. For example, roses often have names that can reflect your pet’s spirit, or you might repurpose their water bowl as a succulent planter.

Kirsty also stresses the importance of addressing grief within the entire family, particularly among children and teenagers. “People often assume teenagers know how to deal with grief,” she says. “Young adults and children between the ages of five and 10 can struggle, and it can become a core memory. I encourage people to get the whole family involved in counseling, as teenagers can be very good at hiding things.”

To better support grieving pet owners, Kirsty and four other veterinary experts have launched the Association of Pet Bereavement Counsellors (APBC), the UK’s first organization dedicated to pet loss. The APBC aims to break the stigma surrounding pet grief and offer regulated support through a network of specialist counselors.