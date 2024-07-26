Lady Gaga hails Celine Dion as ‘rare supportive force’ in music industry

Lady Gaga is singing Celine Dion’s praises ahead of their highly anticipated duet at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony this Friday. Gaga, who’s set to share the stage with Dion for the first time, has publicly lauded the iconic singer for her remarkable support in the often cutthroat music industry.

Recalling a memorable moment from 2018, Gaga fondly remembers Dion attending her Las Vegas residency, an event that left her utterly starstruck. “I swear to you, the number of women I can count on one hand who are truly supportive in this industry is so few,” Gaga remarked. “It’s like, I’d need more fingers! Celine, you are simply amazing.”

Their performance of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” will be a special highlight of the ceremony, marking Dion’s return to the stage after a challenging battle with incurable stiff-person syndrome. This duet not only symbolizes the union of two music powerhouses but also showcases Dion’s resilience and strength in overcoming her health struggles.

Lady Gaga was the picture of glamour and delight as she strolled out of Laperouse restaurant in Paris on Thursday evening, just a day before her highly anticipated duet with Celine Dion at the Olympics opening ceremony. Dressed in a chic ensemble, Gaga exuded confidence and excitement, clearly looking forward to the monumental performance.

Meanwhile, excitement is building for the big performance as French journalist Thierry Moreau revealed that both singers have been hard at work rehearsing their rendition of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose.” Fans are eagerly anticipating this unique collaboration, which promises to be a memorable moment in the opening ceremony.

Celine Dion’s presence in Paris has caused quite a frenzy among fans and media alike. Her antics ahead of the Olympic duet have only added to the excitement, as she has been spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of the city. Despite her health challenges, Dion’s spirit and enthusiasm remain undiminished, and her upcoming performance is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony is set to be a spectacular event, with the duet between Lady Gaga and Celine Dion expected to be one of its most unforgettable highlights. This performance not only celebrates the talents of two incredible artists but also serves as a testament to the power of support and resilience in the face of adversity.

As the world watches, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion’s performance will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, showcasing the beauty of collaboration and the strength of the human spirit. Fans and viewers alike are in for a treat, as these two music legends come together for a performance that promises to be both emotional and inspiring.