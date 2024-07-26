Jennifer Lopez Fuels Ben Affleck Divorce Speculations

Jennifer Lopez has sparked speculation about a growing rift with Ben Affleck following her latest surprising move. The actress-singer recently celebrated her 55th birthday with a lavish Bridgerton-themed party, where the Air actor was noticeably absent.

Adding fuel to the rumors, the Atlas actress penned a heartfelt note to her fans, expressing that they are the “biggest gift” of her life, seemingly sidelining Affleck. On July 25, Lopez shared stunning makeup-free photos, featuring flowers and a delicious three-tier cake. In these shared photos, the Ain’t Your Mama singer can be seen wearing her night suit and celebrating her special day without the Gone Girl star.

Fans quickly took to social media to speculate that Lopez hinted at her rumored separation from Affleck by enjoying her birthday solo. The notable absence of Affleck at such a significant event has only intensified these speculations.

Back in May, In Touch Weekly reported that Affleck and Lopez were on the verge of splitting as their marital woes became more apparent. The source claimed, “The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Since then, Lopez and Affleck have allegedly drifted apart, with the couple being spotted on solo outings and reportedly staying in separate homes. Their lack of public appearances together has further fueled rumors of a possible separation.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Lopez nor Affleck has made any official statements regarding the status of their relationship. However, the recent events and Lopez’s poignant birthday celebration have left fans wondering about the future of the couple.

The Bridgerton-themed birthday party was a lavish affair, with Lopez embracing the elegance and style of the Regency era. Her night suit and makeup-free look added a touch of authenticity to the theme, while the absence of Affleck was a glaring omission.

As Lopez celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by friends and fans, the noticeable lack of her husband’s presence spoke volumes. The heartfelt note she wrote to her fans, calling them the “biggest gift” of her life, seemed to underscore a shift in her personal priorities.

For now, fans and followers of the couple can only speculate on the future of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. With both stars remaining tight-lipped, the rumors and hints dropped by Lopez continue to be the main source of information, leaving many to wonder if a formal announcement is on the horizon.