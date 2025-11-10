Prince Harry Plays Protective Role for Meghan Markle at Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday, Expert Says

Prince Harry appeared in protective mode as he attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills with wife Meghan Markle, according to a body language expert. Judi James told Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex’s demeanor and posture during the event showed he was focused on keeping Meghan safe and directing attention toward her as the couple mingled with Hollywood elites.

Harry was observed walking slightly ahead of the Duchess, a move James interpreted as an instinctive act of protection. “In star terms, this reflects her return to the big screen as an actress, while he seems to be back in ‘Spare’ mode here,” she said, referencing Harry’s memoir and his role as a supportive figure beside Meghan.

The pair attended the exclusive party for the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch alongside several well-known celebrities. While Meghan appeared relaxed and smiling throughout the night, Harry maintained a composed and alert expression, suggesting he was carefully aware of his surroundings.

Photo: Backgrid

“Harry’s expressionless mode directs the attention to his wife here,” James explained. “Although his ritual is one favored by the likes of Travis Kelce, with the outstretched arm held behind and away from his torso to suggest muscle power.” She added that his grip on Meghan’s hand also reflected a protective instinct.

“With his hand gripped around Meghan’s in a similar ‘Big Paw’ Travis grasp, that speaks of a desire to protect as they go past the press,” she said. Observers noted that Meghan appeared completely at ease beside her husband, greeting guests with confidence and warmth while dressed in an elegant evening look.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Her body language reportedly showed comfort in her husband’s presence, while Harry appeared content to let her take center stage. The couple, who have lived in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, have made selective appearances at major social and charity events. Their attendance at Jenner’s milestone birthday highlighted their continued connection to prominent figures in Hollywood.

Photo: Backgrid

Despite ongoing scrutiny from the British press and public speculation about their relationship with the royal family, Harry and Meghan seemed united and composed. The Duke’s attentive behavior, experts say, reinforced his reputation as a devoted husband — one who remains protective of Meghan as they navigate their post-royal lives together in the spotlight.