MAGA Podcaster Katie Miller’s Bad Bunny Question Backfires

The backlash inside MAGA circles over Bad Bunny’s selection as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer is still going strong. The uproar has now pulled in Katie Miller, former spokesperson for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency and wife of Stephen Miller, who helped shape some of President Donald Trump’s most hard-line immigration policies.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Miller attempted to steer a conversation with Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys, toward criticizing Bad Bunny. Jones is also the daughter of team owner Jerry Jones, making her a high-profile voice in the NFL world.

Miller appeared ready for Jones to echo the MAGA outrage, especially given Bad Bunny’s past criticism of the Trump administration and the fact that he doesn’t perform in English.

But Jones refused to play along.

When Miller asked, “What are your thoughts on Bad Bunny performing at this year’s Super Bowl?” Jones offered a positive and measured response. She praised the global scale of the event and the broad reach of the NFL’s fan base.

“I think it’s awesome, and I think our Latina fan base is amazing,” Jones said. “When you think about the Super Bowl, you want the No. 1 performer in the world to be there. We’re on a global stage, and we can’t ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world. And to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think, is amazing.

“We have a mixed culture. I mean, our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and founded our country, and I think we can celebrate that, and I think the show’s going to be amazing.”

Miller tried to push again, suggesting Bad Bunny’s past political comments made him an inappropriate choice during a time when “everyone is just seeking this political unification.” Jones immediately shut down the implication.

“I don’t think our game is about politics. I don’t think people tune in to look at politics,” she said. “We do everything we can to avoid politics. And I think in that moment that people will be watching the game. They’ll be celebrating music, and nobody will be thinking about comments on the left side or comments on the right side. This is about bringing people together.”

Despite repeated attempts, Miller couldn’t get Jones to criticize Bad Bunny. The segment ended without the culture-war moment she seemed to be hoping for.

Meanwhile, the MAGA outrage machine continues to churn. Florida’s Casey DeSantis recently added to the mockery by posting on X, “Not trying to start anything here, but honestly…. who exactly is Bad Bunny?”