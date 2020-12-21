Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady ‘Living Separate Lives’?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married in February 2009 met on a blind date at the New York City. After that, they were living a great and prosperous life. But a year ago an outlet claimed both were “living separate lives and realizing they were different people.

Brazilian supermodel who has a net worth of $400 million and Tom Brady’s $180 million fortune. Combined the Bundchen-Bradys are worth $580 million. Let take a look at what is happening to go on.

Runaway To Costa Rica

Tom Brand is one of the best American football players. Once he came home to a note saying she’s gone to Costa Rica to meditate!” The tabloid said that the two were “living separate lives,” but they “like it that way.” The article cited a Brady quote where he said, “I’m going one way and she’s going in the other,” as proof that they were living apart.

It is such fictitious story. Both are busy in their works. The Brady quote was lifted out of context. Tom Brandy says “We have to make sure we take time for one another,” which is the opposite of living separately.

He is currently leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into what will likely be their first playoff berth in over a decade. He and Bündchen are still married, as evidenced by Brady’s Instagram.