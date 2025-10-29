NFL Names Sting as Headliner for Super Bowl Concert Amid Bad Bunny Controversy

Sting is set to bring his signature sound to San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl. The “Every Breath You Take” singer will headline a special Super Bowl-branded concert on February 6 at the Palace of Fine Arts, according to an announcement Tuesday from the NFL’s hospitality partner, On Location.

The event will take place two days before Super Bowl LX kicks off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8. Sting’s performance will be part of Super Bowl LX Studio 60, a weekend series billed as “unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco’s most iconic venues,” according to On Location.

Although few details have been released, organizers said the event will feature “meet and greet opportunities with NFL legends and current players.” A second night of Studio 60 programming is scheduled for February 7 at the same venue, but performers for that evening have not yet been announced. Tickets for Sting’s show start at $750.

Super Bowl LX Studio 60 event, described as “a weekend of unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco’s most iconic venues (Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty)

The news comes amid controversy over this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny. The NFL’s choice of the Puerto Rican superstar has drawn criticism from several conservative political figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and President Donald Trump.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the decision last week, saying he was confident the performance would bring people together. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism,” Goodell said. “I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Sting is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage. He previously performed during the 2003 halftime show alongside Shania Twain and No Doubt, closing with a rendition of The Police’s “Message in a Bottle” featuring Gwen Stefani. In addition to Sting’s show, country star Chris Stapleton is also scheduled to perform in San Francisco during Super Bowl weekend.

The Bay Area Host Committee, which operates separately from the NFL, announced that Stapleton will headline a concert at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 7, the night before the big game. With both concerts set in the heart of San Francisco, fans will have plenty of star power to enjoy leading up to the NFL’s biggest night.

For those attending, the weekend promises a mix of classic hits, modern energy, and football fanfare—just as the Super Bowl festivities move beyond the field and into one of America’s most vibrant cities.