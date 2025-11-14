Ground Search to Resume Friday for Missing 77-Year-Old Woman

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Linda Roach Airington, whose disappearance has sparked an extensive multi-county search and an outpouring of concern from the community.

Airington, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, was last seen early Friday, Nov. 7. Surveillance footage shows her at Murphy’s Gas Station on Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield around 12:30 a.m. She was recorded getting into a 2022 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, which left the station moments later.

The same truck was seen about 20 minutes later on Cleveland Road in the Garner area of Johnston County. Authorities say the next confirmed sighting of the vehicle came much later in the day. Around 5:45 p.m., the truck was found abandoned on the I-440 off-ramp toward I-40 East in Wake County.

Her husband, who also has cognitive challenges, was discovered wandering near I-40 East. He was unable to explain what happened or where his wife might have gone, leaving investigators with few answers about her movements after the truck was found, as per WRAL.

Airington is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. She has gray shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored hat, grey sweatpants, a black undershirt, and dark tennis shoes. Given her medical condition, authorities say there is growing concern for her safety.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Rich Leonard, Airington’s son-in-law, said the family has been overwhelmed by the support pouring in from neighbors, church members, and residents across Johnston County.

“It’s obvious that she has a lot of people who love her,” Leonard said. “We just want to get her back safely.” He described Airington as someone who is deeply rooted in her church community and known for her warmth and generosity.

“She is an incredibly kind and outgoing person,” he said. “She’s made a positive impact on a lot of people’s lives.” The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting ground searches since the day she disappeared, with efforts continuing across Wake, Johnston, and Harnett Counties.

These areas were chosen based on the locations where Airington or the truck was last spotted. Deputies say they will keep searching until they find answers and are urging anyone who may have seen Airington or has information to come forward.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 989-5000.