MAGA Civil War Erupts As Greene Blasts Trump For Gaslighting Americans

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again taking aim at her own party, widening a public rift with President Donald Trump over the rising cost of living and how Republicans are addressing it. Her latest criticism came during an interview on “The Sean Spicer Show,” where she accused Trump of misleading Americans about falling prices.

Trump and senior officials have insisted that prices are dropping under his administration, but Greene said that claim contradicts what families are experiencing. Polls have consistently shown that Americans do not believe enough is being done to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Greene told “The Sean Spicer Show” that insisting prices have decreased is nothing short of “gaslighting” the public. “President Trump and his administration do deserve a lot of credit for lowering inflation and holding it steady, but that doesn’t bring prices down. And so gaslighting the people and trying to tell them that prices have come down is not helping,” she said.

She stressed that Americans know what they are paying for groceries, school supplies, and utility bills and will not be swayed by messaging that does not match reality. “It’s actually infuriating people because people know what they’re paying at the grocery store. They know what they’re paying for their kid’s clothes and school supplies.

They know what they’re paying for their electricity bills,” she said, adding, “You don’t gaslight them. You don’t lecture them, and you don’t deny what’s happening.” Greene argued Republicans should begin by showing empathy and acknowledging the daily struggles voters face.

She said meaningful progress will require addressing government spending, which she views as a core driver of inflation. “Government spending drives inflation. The reason why inflation in 2022 was 9%: Two reasons, Sean. It started with the CARES Act under President Trump, the big COVID bailout when they shut down the government,” she said.

She added that additional massive spending bills under President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi compounded the problem, especially stimulus checks that flooded money into the economy. Trump has repeatedly claimed that grocery prices are at historic lows, even as costs for basic items such as beef and coffee continue to climb.

Recent surveys show most Americans reject his view of the economy and want more attention on bringing prices down. Greene’s remarks follow several weeks of outspoken criticism on healthcare costs, rising grocery prices, and foreign spending.

During her conversation with Spicer, she also pushed back against Trump’s proposal to send $2,000 checks to Americans using tariff revenue and voiced concerns about his idea to offer direct payments for healthcare. Her comments signal growing unease inside the GOP as members debate how to address inflation while staying aligned with a president who continues to command strong influence over the party.