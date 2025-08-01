Kash Patel’s 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Faces MAGA Spy Accusations While Opening Up About Their Relationship

Country artist Alexis Wilkins is done staying quiet about the bizarre conspiracy theories swirling around her relationship with Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel. In a candid interview with Megyn Kelly, the 26-year-old slammed online chatter accusing her of being a secret Israeli “honeypot” sent to infiltrate Trump’s inner circle.

“It would have been a really long-game play,” she joked, reminding critics she and Patel began dating “a little over two and a half years ago—so, long before he was the head of the FBI.”

The Arkansas-born singer has already addressed the rumors in a fiery online post where she blasted anonymous accounts for “farming engagement” by labeling her a Mossad agent. The bizarre claims flared up after the Justice Department confirmed there was no hidden “client list” in the Epstein files, sending MAGA influencers into overdrive.

Country Singer Alexis Wilkins Breaks Silence on Wild Spy Rumors About Her and Kash Patel (The Megyn Kelly Show / YouTube)

Some fixated on Wilkins’ old job making educational content for conservative outlet PragerU. Its CEO once served in an Israeli intelligence unit, which conspiracy theorists quickly twisted into supposed “proof” against Wilkins. But there’s never been any evidence linking her to Israeli intelligence, reported The Daily Beast.

The pile-on grew uglier when some accounts even falsely labeled her a “Jewish country singer.” On Kelly’s show, Wilkins set the record straight: she’s a Christian who split her childhood between Arkansas, the U.K., and Switzerland. A 2023 profile noted she attended Collège du Léman in Switzerland, the same school Tucker Carlson once attended, while her father worked for Gillette and her mother built a career in pharmaceuticals and aerospace.

Wilkins admitted she can understand why some people try to connect the dots. “I think people see certain pieces, and I get it,” she said. “They want to connect things, they want to justify, you know, some of the pain that they’ve been through watching the last four years. But I think that they’ve taken just these pieces of evidence that you laid out and tied them together in all of the wrong ways.”

She also shared how her relationship with Patel actually started—far from an international spy thriller. The pair met at a casual Nashville house party hosted by a mutual friend. “We just happened to meet,” she said.

The couple’s 19-year age gap has raised eyebrows, but Wilkins shrugged it off, saying Patel’s “incredible character” mattered far more. “I have always liked, when I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest. He’s exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible. His values are incredible,” she said. “We both are very patriotic. So obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on, but he’s just the most honest, you know, most integrity I’ve really experienced in a person, he’s fantastic.”

Country Star Alexis Wilkins Slams Insane Conspiracy Theories About Dating Kash Patel (X/Alexis Wilkins)

As for her politics, Wilkins makes no secret of where she stands. She hosts a weekly show on Rumble, works with veterans’ charities, and openly rejects what she calls the “left-woke institution.”

But the constant twisting of her words and background into antisemitic conspiracies has been both confusing and exhausting. “Seeing these things twisted is not only very confusing, very out of left field for me, but also incredibly disheartening,” she said. “It’s bizarre to me… it just doesn’t make any sense.”