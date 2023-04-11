Alarming Prince Harry Coronation deadline missed – and it could lead to serious issues

Despite a very tight deadline over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to say if they will attend King Charles III’s coronation. We are still no closer to knowing if the pair will attend or not with less than a month till the historic occasion at Westminster Abbey.

There have been several problems to fix, including transportation, seating arrangements, and the discomfort of the historic event occurring on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

The deadline for RSVPs apparently passed earlier this week, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet made their choice, which is believed to be giving organizers a lot of trouble.

But now that there are fewer than 28 days till the Coronation on May 6, they may have missed a far more important date. Due to security concerns, Harry allegedly had to provide one month’s notice before visiting the UK again.

The King, who filed a lawsuit against the Home Office, has been embroiled in a protracted battle with the government about his security arrangements while returning to the UK.

If the Duke stepped down from his obligations as a working royal, it would be up to the Home Office to determine what protection was required and wasn’t.

The Telegraph was the first to reveal that Harry has been required to provide 28 days’ notice before any anticipated trips back to the UK in order for his security requirements to be considered.

After leaving public service, he allegedly became enraged with the government agency and wanted to know whether anybody else had the same danger assessment as him but had not been provided with protection. Harry also criticized the plans as being “patchy, disconnected, and insufficient” for his family’s visit in June 2021 for the Diana memorial services.

The Home Office’s decision to deny The Duke’s family automatic security was overturned by a court in September 2021, but the hearing date has not yet been fixed.

Harry’s attorneys summarised his claim against the Home Office by stating that he is “gravely worried about his safety and security during future journeys to the UK” and that he thinks he was forced to file a lawsuit “given the seriousness of what is at risk for him and his family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been the target of violent extremists and intense media scrutiny because of (among other things) the [Duke’s] ten years of military service in the British Army, the Duchess of Sussex’s race, and their involvement in charitable and other social justice initiatives, the statement continued.

His attorneys said that the 28-day window, in which it would be decided whether to provide him security or not, may endanger his safety and cause anxiety for the family. A spokeswoman for the Home Office said that the agency does not comment on the personal security of royal family members.

The Sussexes and the Royal Family’s relationship is at an all-time low, which makes it more difficult to decide on a number of important details, such as seating arrangements. Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row, next to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, right after Charles and Camilla for the late Queen’s burial.

Together with his siblings, Andrew was given a front-row seat, and it is understood that Charles would follow “tradition” once again. Even though Harry, Meghan, and Andrew are no longer active members of the royal family, historical tradition will still be observed.

The “hierarchy” will be observed if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex show up there, and Harry should be given a more prominent place since he is the King’s son. Despite the fact that they may be seated next to one another, several members of the firm reportedly told pals in private that they would give Harry and Meghan the “cold shoulder”.

The renowned Buckingham Palace balcony will only be accessible to working royals, according to detailed blueprints obtained by The Mirror.

Together with a small group of other royals who have committed their lives to public service, the King has decided to express gratitude for the country while also displaying “the heartbeat and future of his family.”

The last group of 15 demonstrates that the Sussexes would have nowhere to sit should they want to even attend the coronation, while palace officials claim that rumors about their desires to be included on the balcony are “broad of the mark.”