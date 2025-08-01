Virginia Giuffre’s Family Slams Trump Over Ghislaine Maxwell Remarks

The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known survivors, is reportedly calling out US President Donald Trump after he mentioned her name during a recent press exchange. They are reportedly demanding that he never consider granting clemency to Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking minors.

Giuffre’s family made their feelings crystal clear in a statement released Wednesday, shortly after Trump told reporters that Epstein had “stolen” Virginia from his Mar-a-Lago club back in 2000, when she was just 16. She had been working there as a locker-room attendant at the time.

“It was shocking to hear President Trump invoke our sister and say that he was aware that Virginia had been ‘stolen’ from Mar-a-Lago,” the family said. “It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey ‘likes women on the younger side . . . no doubt about it.’ We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this.”

(Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to clean up the situation, stating that Trump was responding to a reporter’s question and “did not bring her up.” She also emphasized that Trump had previously banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago “for being a creep to his female employees.”

But the Giuffre family wasn’t buying it. In their statement, they pointed fingers directly at Maxwell, saying, “It was convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell who targeted and preyed upon our then 16-year-old sister, Virginia, from Mar-a-Lago, where she was working in 2000, several years before Epstein and President Trump had their falling out.”

Maxwell, who’s locked up for her role in helping Epstein recruit and abuse young girls, recently met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. While her lawyer insists there have been “no asks and no promises” about clemency, he also said Maxwell “would welcome any relief.”

When reporters asked Trump about possibly pardoning Maxwell, he said it hadn’t crossed his mind but noted, “I’m allowed to do it.” That uncertainty sparked even more fury from Giuffre’s family.

They warned that any leniency for Maxwell “would go down in history as one of the highest travesties of justice.” They didn’t mince words, calling Maxwell “a monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life.”

A senior official told NBC News that no clemency is on the table. “The president himself has said that clemency for Maxwell is not something he is even thinking about at this time,” the source said.

Maxwell’s legal team didn’t respond to the family’s latest remarks. However, she’s still on the radar of the House Oversight Committee, which recently subpoenaed her for a deposition due to the massive public interest. Her attorneys floated the idea of testifying in exchange for immunity, but Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., rejected that idea.

Meanwhile, a memo from the Justice Department stirred up more controversy among Trump supporters, as it debunked several Epstein conspiracy theories, including claims of a secret “client list” or blackmail material. It also reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

(Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Despite publicly calling some Epstein-related claims a “hoax,” Trump has kept pressure on the DOJ. He recently directed former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of “pertinent” grand jury material. Courts in Florida and New York are currently handling those filings.

On the same day that the directive was issued, The Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell, reporting that Trump once sent Epstein a letter in 2003 that included a drawing of a naked woman. Trump has denied the claim and filed a defamation suit.

For now, the Giuffre family says they won’t stop speaking out. They want accountability—and they’re not about to let their sister’s name be used lightly.