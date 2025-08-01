Marjorie Taylor Greene Breaks GOP Ranks, Calls Gaza Crisis a Genocide

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has become the first Republican member of Congress to describe the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a “genocide,” putting her at odds with many in her own party.

In a post on X Monday, Greene wrote: “It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct. 7 in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.”

Her choice of words marks a sharp departure from the Republican mainstream, which has generally supported Israel’s actions since Hamas launched its deadly October 7, 2023, attack. Until now, the term “genocide” had been used primarily by progressive Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who have drawn significant criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for accusing Israel of targeting Palestinians.

Greene’s statement came as international organizations, including the United Nations, warned that Palestinians in Gaza face “catastrophic hunger.” More than 2 million people have been impacted by shortages of food, water, and medical supplies as the conflict drags on.

Former President Trump has also acknowledged the dire situation in Gaza, disagreeing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal of starvation claims as “bold-faced lies.” Trump told reporters, “I don’t know… those children look very hungry… that’s real starvation stuff.”

Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Greene’s remarks appeared to be prompted by comments from her Republican colleague, Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), who suggested Palestinians should be starved until hostages are released. “Release the hostages,” Fine wrote. “Until then, starve away. (This is all a lie anyway. It amazes me that the media continues to regurgitate Muslim terror propaganda.”

Greene swiftly condemned Fine’s post as “disgraceful,” blasting him for openly calling for the starvation of civilians. “I can only imagine how Florida’s 6th district feels now that their Representative, that they were told to vote for, openly calls for starving innocent people and children,” she wrote.

Her comments underscore growing fractures within the GOP over how to balance support for Israel with recognition of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza. While Greene has often aligned herself with Trump and the party’s hard-right faction, her use of the word “genocide” has startled Republicans who view such rhetoric as undermining Israel.

As the war continues with no clear end in sight, Greene’s unexpected break with GOP orthodoxy highlights the increasingly contentious debate in Washington over U.S. policy in the Middle East.

I remember the first time I met Randy Fine when he was a candidate before he barely won Florida’s deep red 6th district seat, as we were being told he might actually lose the seat because the strong Trump district couldn’t relate to him and didn’t like him.

He was telling me that… https://t.co/rdGDBNDszl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 29, 2025

Release the hostages.



Until then, starve away.



(This is all a lie anyway. It amazes me that the media continues to regurgitate Muslim terror propaganda.) https://t.co/omeAd1DDm4 — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) July 22, 2025

There is no starvation.



Everything about the “Palestinian” cause is a lie. https://t.co/qNuTWR3vsi — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) July 27, 2025