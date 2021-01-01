When Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Wedding Ring’ Resulted Into A $50 Million Lawsuit Against A Jewelry Company For Imitation

Over the five years of their marital life, from 2000 to 2005, the pair faced many challenges.

Brad Pitt is one of the most successful and talented actors in Hollywood. Everyone around the world knows him not just for his films but also for many other things, such as being featured twice on the list of the sexiest man alive, his relationships, divorces, and so on.

Just like all his relationships, the one between Jennifer Aniston and Pitt is quite dramatic. The couple was set up by their managers in 1998 and eventually fell in love with each other. Over the five years of their marital life, from 2000 to 2005, the pair faced many challenges.

In 2002, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sued the jewellers who made their wedding rings. According to a report by the Independent, The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor said that the jewellers were taking advantage of their fame by selling knock-off copies at high-class outlets in California and Las Vegas.

The report also stated that a $50 million lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles which accused Damiani International, the jeweller company of selling jewellery under the name “Brad and Jennifer white-gold wedding bands with diamonds”.

It was a violation of an agreement for not reproducing the rings that were exchanged at the glamorous Malibu wedding of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

In the lawsuit, Pitt and Aniston described themselves as “perhaps the world’s most recognisable couple.” The couple then demanded an injunction to halt their sale and $50million in compensation. According to the complaint, “Damiani essentially made Pitt and Aniston serve as its unwilling shills, hawking its jewellery to potential customers.”

According to a report from NYPost, Brad and Jennifer had agreed to acknowledge Damiani’s work in a press release. They also claimed that the jeweller was supposed to keep the work quiet and to break the mould after making them.

The report also stated that Brad Pitt’s publicist confirmed that the lawsuit filed was resolved.

A spokesperson from the jewellery store also made a statement saying, “The legal proceedings between Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Damiani . . . have been amicably resolved and were the result of an unfortunate misunderstanding.” – koimoi