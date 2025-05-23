Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Fame Rumours and Her Bond with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas is drawing a firm line between her real life and the version of her that lives in the spotlight. In a new interview with ELLE Spain, the 37-year-old actress opened up about how she’s come to handle the pressures of fame, especially as whispers of a close connection with Tom Cruise continue to swirl.

Addressing how she navigates the public attention, Ana explained that over time, she’s learned how to carve out a personal space that’s just hers. “Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle…” she said.

She believes in creating what she calls “external boundaries” — not just for others, but for herself too. “I’m one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that’s quite visible to others and to oneself,” she shared.

And for Ana, those lines are crystal clear. “Making it clear, ‘This is as far as I go with my work, my public persona, what’s expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans.’ That’s wonderful, and I want to do it.”

The Blonde star, who’s about to headline the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina, also spoke about the importance of preserving respect and space in an era where celebrity lives are dissected daily. “You can’t let the negative side of fame upset you, because then you won’t enjoy the beautiful aspects, but it’s essential to separate,” she explained. “We’re all people and we need that privacy, consideration, and space. It seems incredible to have to say it, but we’ve forgotten that minimum of respect for others.”

It’s not just her personal philosophy that’s got people talking. Her professional life is heating up too, particularly her blossoming working relationship with Tom Cruise. While she’s not feeding into the romance speculation, she has been candid about her excitement over their creative partnership.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Ana said, “It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. It’s not just one, but a few projects — with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited.”

Tom Cruise has been equally complimentary. During an interview with Extra, he didn’t hold back, saying, “Very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly.”

For Ana, it’s clear she’s focusing on her craft while keeping her personal life grounded. And whether or not the rumours with Tom amount to anything more than work, she’s determined to make sure the public persona never overtakes the person behind it.